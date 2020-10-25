Menu
Geraldine Delores Harris
HARRIS, Geraldine Delores, 84, of Richmond, departed this life October 17, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Valerie E. Harris; two sons, Rodney L. Harris (Linda) and Linnard K. Harris (Terri); goddaughter, Roslyn de Cordova; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
Oct
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA 23223
