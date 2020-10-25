Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maria Laura Arteaga Hill Sheehan
SHEEHAN, Maria Laura Arteaga Hill , 84, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Sheehan. She is survived by her four daughters, Maria Sheehan Stack (Greg), Margaret Sheehan, Catherine Sheehan Crider (Jerry) and Patricia Sheehan Erickson (Kevin); 11 grandchildren, Kelsey, Alexander, Laura, Anna, Matthew, Gabriel, Victoria, Sofia, Christopher, Lucas and Nathaniel. Her loving and giving spirit will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will take place at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Friday, December 4, at 1 p.m. For condolences, see Woody Funeral Home's Huguenot website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond), where many of her grandchildren attended. A special thanks to At Home Care Hospice and her fabulous caretaker, Pamela Stewart.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 25, 2020