MASSEY, Mrs. Beverley May Tankersley "Bama", 90, of Richmond, Virginia, quietly passed away October 9, 2020. Born May 17, 1930, to Mr. and Mrs. Hugh L. Tankersley in Richmond, Beverley was the ninth of 10 children. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948 and began work at C&P Telephone Company. She married Dr. William Broaddus Massey Jr. of Richmond in 1951 and after the birth of her three sons attended the Presbyterian School of Christian Education, preparing to become a kindergarten teacher. Instead of teaching though, she devoted herself to raising her sons while working part-time at the Presbyterian Board of Christian Education. After her time there, she worked for many years at the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board before becoming secretary to the pastor at First Baptist Church, Richmond. Beverley was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, having joined in 1951 and was a Sunday school teacher for over 25 years. In her retirement, she found time to develop her lifelong interest in watercolors and oil painting, in which she found satisfaction and joy for the rest of her life. Beverley was a member of the Virginia Museum of Art, the Richmond YMCA and the Tuckahoe Artists Association. Beverley was predeceased by her husband of 65 years (d. November 24, 2016); and by seven of her nine siblings. She is survived by her three sons, W. Broaddus Massey III (Deloris) of Glasgow, Kentucky, H. Davis Massey (Gita) of Richmond and John J. Massey of Karlsruhe, Germany; two sisters, Sue Tankersley Almond of Dallas, Texas and Anne Tankersley Burton of Chico, Calif.; seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, John D. Massey (Susan Israel Massey); and sister-in-law, Caroline Massey Shreve, both of Richmond; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great–nephews. She was the beloved "Bama" to her grandchildren and never ceased to inspire and support them. Beverley also leaves behind a host of dear friends, all of whom she adored and treated as family. As one of her grandsons said – "Bama collected people instead of material goods." Donations in Beverley's memory may be made to the Southern Baptist International Mission Board or to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry and Community Outreach program. A memorial service will be planned for a time when the many members of her extended family and friends are able to safely gather, share memories and celebrate her life. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband's in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.