DORN, Brian Robert, 52, of Hiawatha, Iowa, died October 16, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He graduated Monacan High in Richmond and Dubuque University. Predeceased by his father, William Dorn; he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; brother, Devin; and sons, Nicholas and William Dorn. Respecting COVID-19, the funeral will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.