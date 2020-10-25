VAN DAVELAAR, Johanna Hendrika, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and formerly of Huntington Bay, New York, died October 6, 2020, at age 95.



Born (November 19, 1924) and educated in the Netherlands and versed in several languages, Johanna "Henny" emigrated with her husband to the United States in 1948. A lifelong career woman, she worked on Long Island and in New York City until retiring and moving with her husband to Midlothian, Virginia.



Johanna was married to Frederik S. Van Davelaar (born in 1921 in Batavia, Dutch East Indies) from 1947 until his death in 2004.



She is survived by her children, Joan Carol Hughes of Richmond, Virginia; as well as Peter Campbell Van Davelaar and her daughter-in-law, Ruth Anne Van Davelaar, of Norfolk, Virginia; and Peter's daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Van Davelaar of Virginia. Johanna is also survived by a brother, Pieter Johannes van Heusden, 91, of the Netherlands.



Johanna was preceded in death by her father, Pieter Johannes van Heusden, who raised her; and her mother, Maria Besselina Buijsman. Johanna was also predeceased by her stepmother, Louisa Maria Pieters; and half-brother, Rudolf Pierre van Heusden.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.