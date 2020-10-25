LIDDLE, James Eldridge "Jim", 84, of Henrico, passed peacefully on October 20, 2020, following a long illness. He was preceded in death by Peggy Liddle, his wife of 60 years. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Armstrong (David) and Vicki DeLand (David); sons, Jerry Liddle (Pam) and Jamie Liddle (Courtney); six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Allison, Timothy, Conner, McKenzie and Shannon; and one great-grandson, Miles. Jim was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on March 17, 1936. He attended WVU, where he met his wife, Peggy. In 1965, Jim and Peggy moved to Richmond, Va., with their three small children where Jim became a Systems Analyst with IBM. After retiring from IBM in 1991, Jim continued to stay active as a tax consultant with H&R Block. Jim enjoyed genealogy and sports and was an avid collector of stamps, coins, phonograph records and more.



The family will receive friends at Affinity Funeral Home, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, October 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.