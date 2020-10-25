PEARSON, William "Tom" Thomas, III, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born on February 16, 1949, he was raised in Sandston, Virginia, and was the only child of William Thomas Pearson Jr. and his wife, Clyde Elizabeth Pearson. He graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1967 and began college courses at RPI (now VCU) in Richmond. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1974, stationed first at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina and later at an air base in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was promoted to Sergeant upon leaving the U.S. Air Force. After returning home, he and his wife and children moved to Blacksburg, Virginia, where he took courses at Virginia Tech majoring in music. Later when they moved back to Richmond, he performed for many years with several orchestras and bands in the Richmond area including the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra, the Richmond Concert Band and two Henrico County Concert Bands. He usually played first or second chair on Oboe or English Horn. He was also an employee of the United States Postal Service for many years from which he retired in 2013. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Synthia White Pearson; their son, William Thomas Pearson IV; and their daughter, Renee Pearson. His remains will be handled by Nelsen Funeral Home with burial at a future date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond. Donations in his memory may be made to Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, 1704 West Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227 to assist with their Food Bank for needy families.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.