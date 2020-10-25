TEMPLE, William Durant, Jr., 64, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Survivors include his mother, Phyllis Temple; his wife of 42 years, Sheree Temple; sons, Robbie and Jesse; grandchildren, Kaylee Natalie and Jonas; sister, Crystal; nephew, Temple Derico; special aunts, Shirley and Tootsie; and uncle, Cliff. Bill surfed on his honeymoon in Hawaii. He enjoyed boating and fishing. A graveside service will be held at a later date where he will be placed beside his dad, Durant Sr., in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.