LOCHABAY, Latisha L., of Henrico, Virginia, was born November 25, 1960, and passed away October 19, 2020. Her family committed her ashes to the Garden of the Holy Spirit at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church during a private service on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Leigh; her beloved terrier mix, Sam; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Roy and Beverly Shain; and her sister, the late Lisa Shain.
Ms. Lochabay worked as a certified nurse midwife for nearly 20 years after earning her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Vanderbilt University in 1998. She delivered babies in the Northern Mariana Islands, Thailand, and in multiple areas of the United States. Of late, Ms. Lochabay worked as a nurse practitioner for Richmond City Health District. She was known throughout her professional life as a deeply compassionate provider and dogged advocate for her patients. She determinedly continued to care for patients throughout her cancer treatment after her diagnosis in 2019 and through the early and frightening days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennis held a special place in Ms. Lochabay's heart. She learned to play with a wooden racket at a young age. She continued to play throughout her time in the Nothern Mariana Islands, where she could often be seen practicing at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.
Above all, Ms. Lochabay was a devoted mother. She and her only child, Caroline, were close and visited often. Ms. Lochabay's pride of and love for Caroline were evident to all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ms. Lochabay's name to Crossover Healthcare Ministry, where she worked as a volunteer. Donations can be made online at https://www.crossoverministry.org/donate/donate-credit
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.