STANLEY, Mrs. Linda Elaine, 74, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on October 14, 2020. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Elizabeth Stanley. She is survived by husband of 19 years, Terry Nowak; daughter, Terri Marie Rust and partner, Michael Steward; stepdaughter, Dawn and husband, Daniel McCarty; two grandchildren, Cora and husband, David Brown, Hailey and husband, Jay Brackin; two great-grandchildren, James and Macey Brown; two sisters, Jackie and husband, James Trivette and Candy and husband, Luke Bannister. She was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Shawn Nowak.



After moving to North Dakota, Linda and Terry retired in 1998 and traveled the country by RV for several years before settling down in Port Orange, Florida. Her favorite place to visit was Deadwood, South Dakota or anywhere her daughter was. Linda was a member of the Red Hat Club and was always active and surrounded by friends and family. She always won - card games, dominos and at the casino.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope National Cancer Institute.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.