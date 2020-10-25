BRIME, Mrs. Betty Abernathy, born February 2, 1954. Betty left us unexpectedly on October 15, 2020. A memorial service will be annouced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we are putting together a "Remembering Betty Account at BB&T." Once the family is settled a meal train will be put together. The family would like to express their gratitude to the outpouring of support and continued respect of privacy in this difficult time. Please visit Charles City Living for condolences.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.