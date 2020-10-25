Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Virginia S. Bolton
BOLTON, Virginia S., "Nama," 92, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank Bolton Jr.; and her son, Steven Bolton. She is survived by sons, Dr. Frank Bolton III (Kay) and Stuart Bolton (Michelle); daughter, Denise Blake (Robert); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, and due to her love of and dedication to her church, the family request donations either be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Mechanicsville, Va., or to Hanover Rescue Squad.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.