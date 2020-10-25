BOLTON, Virginia S., "Nama," 92, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank Bolton Jr.; and her son, Steven Bolton. She is survived by sons, Dr. Frank Bolton III (Kay) and Stuart Bolton (Michelle); daughter, Denise Blake (Robert); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, and due to her love of and dedication to her church, the family request donations either be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Mechanicsville, Va., or to Hanover Rescue Squad.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.