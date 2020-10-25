COHEN, Mrs. Barbara Lippman, 85, a longtime resident of Harrisburg, Pa., passed away on October 22, 2020, at home in Richmond, Va.
Barbara was a graduate of Cedar Crest College and Columbia University School of Social Work. Barbara was a dedicated social worker for Dauphin County, Pa., until her retirement.
Barbara was the daughter of the late William and Rose Lippman of New York City, N.Y. She was the widow of her much beloved David I. Cohen.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Bruce A. (Melissa) of New York City, N.Y. and Dennis S. (Timmerie) of Richmond, Va.; and her five grandchildren; her brother, Sy Lippman of Los Angeles, Calif.
Graveside services will be held at the Chisuk Emuna Cemetery on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Rabbi Ron Muroff officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, Pa. 17109.
Memorial donations can be made to the Chisuk Emuna Congregation, 3219 Green St., Harrisburg, Pa. 17110 or Congregation Or Atid, 10625 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238.
