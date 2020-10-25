FRICHTEL, Joseph Francis, Jr., passed away at the age of 75 on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband to Vicki, his wife of 48 years; an incredible father to daughter, Katie and her husband, Troy Farmer; a proud Poppa to grandson, Nico York Frichtel; a steadfast companion to his beloved dog, Kara; and a caring friend to many. He had a love for life that came through in all he did, and he will be greatly missed. Joe was born in Latrobe, Pa., to parents, Joseph Francis and Daisalene "Daisy" (Satulina) Frichtel. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. After earning a Master of Education from California University of Pennsylvania, he worked as an industrial arts teacher at George Wythe High School and assistant principal at the Richmond Technical Center. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed making furniture for family after retirement, every piece of which will be treasured for years to come. Joe is survived by and loved by many including his aunt, Helen Satulina; sister, Colleen Ryan; goddaughter and cousin, Lynne Welshons; sisters-in-law, Sallie Cassa and Dona Cribbs; nieces, Maureen Ryan, Danya Estes and Deborah DePeppe; and nephews, Patrick and Jeremy Ryan, Christopher Cassa and Jason Cribbs. Arrangements are being made by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, and a celebration of his life will be held once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, you can honor his memory by doing any of the following: drinking a cold beer and rooting for the Steelers, playing a round of golf, watching the sunset at the beach, planting a garden or helping a friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FeedMore via inmemof.org/joe-frichtel
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.