RICE, Robert Coleman, Jr., of Richmond, Va., died on October 17, 2020, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Coleman Rice and Hattie Christie Wilton Rice. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Meintzer Rice; his two sons, Robert Coleman Rice lll (Jane) of Richmond and William Charles Rice (Meghan); his two grandchildren, Charles Douglas Rice and Sonia Marie Rice, of Los Angeles, Calif.; his sister, Wilton Dunn Sadler; and many nieces and nephews.



Coleman graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1944 and matriculated at The Virginia Military Institute 14 days later. He was enlisted in the Army Air Corps after his first "rat" year at VMI and served in the occupation of Italy during World War II. He graduated from VMI, class of 1949C, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force. He had a successful 50-plus year career with the Equitable Life Assurance Society of the United States. He was named the Southern Region Honor Agent in 1981 and in 1984 was selected as the Equitable National Honor Agent, The Equitable's highest honor, based on production and industry service. He founded Coleman Rice Associates, a financial services firm. He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, American Society of Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultants (ChFC), the Estate Planning Council of Richmond, the Equitable Hall of Fame and Order of Excalibur. He was active in civic and community affairs, holding many offices. He was President of the Richmond Jaycees (youngest president at the time) and was awarded a Key Man and a Life membership in the Virginia Jaycees. Under his leadership, the Jaycees started the Big Brother program in Richmond. He was a Distinguished Past President of the Richmond Kiwanis Club and was awarded the Hixson Fellow Award in 2000. He served on the Board of Directors of the VMI Alumni Association. He was an Assistant District Commissioner, Boy Scouts of America, Robert E. Lee Council. He was a life member of the Society of the Sons of the Revolution in the State of Virginia, serving as Treasurer and Board member. He was a Thirty-second Degree (32nd) Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner, an Advisory Board Member of the Salvation Army and a Charter Member of The Focus Club of Richmond.



He was active in his church as a Former Vestryman of All Saints Episcopal Church, President of the Churchmen and Co-Chairman of the Building Fund. He was a Former Elder of St. Giles' Presbyterian Church, an Elder of First Presbyterian Church and adult Sunday school teacher. He was a member of The Country Club of Virginia, where he was an active tennis player and a senior golf champion. At the age of 72, he shot a score of 71, beating his age and breaking par. At 78, he had his only hole-in-one. He was Past President and Board Member of The 55 Golf Association, and Past President and Charter Member of The Richmond Cotillion. He was a member of The VMI Club of Richmond and The VMI Institute Society. He was also a member of the American Rhododendron Society and Soixante Plus.



His parents gave him a love of traveling at a young age. They took a trip to the New York World's Fair in 1939 and on to Alaska and the San Francisco World's Fair the same year. His family went on a European trip onboard the Queen Mary going and coming in 1950, where he fell in love with the Matterhorn in Switzerland. Coleman and Nancy loved to backpack and hiked parts of the Appalachian Trail many times. They hiked the Tuckerman Ravine Trail up Mt. Washington in N.H., spending a cold night halfway up in a lean-to. Their love of camping resulted in many camping trips in a tent and a popup tent camper with their two sons, five years in a row to national parks out west. The last trip was a six week trip to Alaska, driving across the USA, via the Alaska Marine Highway, and returning via the ALCan Highway (gravel) to home. Later they spent four weeks camped out on the Bering Sea outside of Nome, Alaska at a gold mining camp. The family also made a four-week trip driving through Europe, staying at bed-and-breakfasts, and he got to see his favorite mountain, the Matterhorn, for the final time.



He loved to recite poetry and sing songs, and he knew many famous poems and songs by heart. He would often entertain family and friends. His most popular renditions were Robert Service's "The Spell of the Yukon" and poems by William Wordsworth. He once entertained passers-by by singing "Scotland the Brave" with a bagpiper on the streets of Vancouver, Canada. On many Mondays, he would lead the Kiwanis Club in songs, often with a stirring rendition of "When Irish Eyes are Smiling" and "O Canada." He died peacefully, with his wife and son by his side, and he is now singing with the angels.



The family would like to thank his dear friend, Dr. Edward Martirosian for helping with his longevity and all the caregivers from Brightstar Care, especially Kankam, and Hospice of Virginia for all their loving care of Coleman. A private burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the VMI Foundation, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.