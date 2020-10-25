VALERI, Marilyn S., July 24, 1927 to October 19, 2020.



Marilyn has sailed from our sight on her final journey. Her adventure began in Port Washington, N.Y., where she was born at home to parents Muriel Porter Sherman and Frank Edward Sherman Sr. and big brother, Frank "Ted" Edward Sherman Jr. Described in her yearbook as "sweet with a likable disposition," she graduated from Port Washington High. Marilyn attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass., graduating with a degree in Business and Banking.



Marilyn met John Valeri at Eastover Resort in the Berkshires, where they married and lived happily for nearly 50 years. Marilyn's career as bookkeeper/office manager transitioned to travel agent specializing in cruises. Her passion was travel and they traveled often, particularly loving Italy and adventures through Europe.



Marilyn was an accomplished gardener and seamstress. A member of Church on the Hill for 48 years, she created floral arrangements for services and served as deacon. Marilyn was Treasurer for the Lenox Historical Society, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 45 years and the Garden Club. A true lifelong learner, Marilyn loved going, seeing and doing. In 2015, Marilyn moved to Brandermill Woods Retirement Community in Midlothian, Va., where she enjoyed many activities and new friends.



Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, John P. Valeri of Lenox, Mass.; and brother, Ted Sherman of Lake Worth, Fla. She is survived by daughter, Genne McDaniel Johnston and husband, Rick Johnston, of Glen Allen, Va.; grandson, Sean T. Johnston and wife, Melanie Kaufman Johnston, of Burke, Va.; and granddaughter, Katie E. Johnston of Newport News, Va. Her family are grateful for the outstanding care she received from James River Hospice and Seniors Helping Seniors. A celebration of life is planned; please see the Affinity Funeral Service website, with interment to follow in Port Washington, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FeedMore. Loved by many, Marilyn's joyfulness, zest for adventure and sense of fun will be greatly missed.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.