STRAUSS, Rose, 93, of Henrico, Virginia, died October 12, 2020. She was the best friend, tennis partner and wife of Ernest Strauss, (predeceased in 2000); and loving grandmother to Gwendolyn Faye Strauss (predeceased in 2019). She is survived by her two children, Ira Strauss of Palm Coast, Florida and Nanci Strauss of Henrico; as well as three grandsons, Random, Phillip and Alexander. Rose was an avid tennis player, fiercely devoted mother and grandmother and dedicated volunteer. After retiring at age 62, Rose and Ernie became volunteers for Meals on Wheels, where Rose continued to volunteer for nearly 30 years. She also volunteered with Virginia Repertory Theater and at Congregation Or Ami. Rose had a special fondness for the friendships she developed in her Saturday morning Torah Study group which will miss her for her wonderful smile and open friendliness. Due to COVID-19, memorial plans are ongoing and expect to be delayed until a much later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Meals on Wheels or Congregation Or Ami.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.