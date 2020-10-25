RONALD, Warren Hall, Jr., 52, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away at home. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hall Sr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Hall; wife, Melissa Hall; two stepchildren, Joshua and Cora Taylor. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Warren's honor to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church (cemetery fund), 15583 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam, Virginia 23015.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.