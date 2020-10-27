GOODE, Betty Bass, 88, of Moseley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Christy) A. Goode and Aaron (Betty) Goode; sister, Joy Mitterer; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Angus Goode; parents, Robert Bertelle and Mary Elizabeth Bass; and brother, David Bass. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the cemetery fund for Skinquarter Baptist Church.