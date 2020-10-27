MCCREA, Andrew Thomas, 32, of Richmond, passed away at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Andrew was the beloved son of Thomas Hardwick McCrea of Kinsale and the late Anne Stone Davis. Andrew was an IT Support Specialist at the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. He grew up in both Westmoreland County on the Northern Neck and Richmond and was truly the best of both worlds. Andrew was smart, talented and diligent. As a young man, he attended Northumberland High School, where he was a member of Junior ROTC, Future Farmers of America and was a favorite on the soccer team. Andrew made short work of college, obtaining two B.S. degrees in Information Technology and Internet Security from ECPI in just three years and graduated with honors. During college he worked at the Book Exchange of Midlothian and upon graduation began working for the state, where for the past eight years Andrew was a well-loved coworker and friend to all who worked with him. He had many passions and talents; chief among them was music. Andrew loved playing the guitar. It was a huge part of his life and he had a number of treasured guitars. Andrew's time living in the Northern Neck was a huge influence on him and he remained a country boy at heart who loved fishing, being outdoors and target shooting. He loved animals very much and easily befriended them. Above all, Andrew cherished his country. He was a proud patriot with strong conservative values. An active member of the Henrico GOP, Andrew loved being of service to his fellow citizens.
Many people will feel Andrew's absence acutely, none more so than his family. Left behind to mourn him are his father, Tom; his siblings, Josephine Adelea Denny, Randall Scott Denny, Joseph McCrea, Brittany McCrea Bonniville and Charlotte Quinlan; his stepmother, Christine McCrea; his stepfather, Brian Scott Denny; his grandparents, Barbara McCrea, Francis C. Hardwick and Emma-Jo Levey Davis. Andrew is also survived by his aunt, Kelsie Lee Davis; his great-aunts, Gloria Headley and Elsie Mae Tokarz; and a very dear family friend, David Johnson. He is also survived by his cats, Linus and Meatball. Andrew was predeceased by his mother, Anne; and his grandfather, Andrew Jackson Davis Jr.
A funeral service for Andrew will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Rappahannock Church of Christ in Warsaw, Virginia. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service and burial will follow it. Andrew will be laid to rest with his great-grandparents in Carmel U.M.C. in Kinsale, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Andrew's name to either the Virginia Citizen's Defense League, P.O. Box 5752, Fredericksburg, Va. 22403 (or online at vcdl.org
) or to the Cople District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Kinsale, Va. 22488.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.