Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nelson Paige Bishop
BISHOP, Nelson Paige, 71, of Middlesex, formerly of Powhatan, was met in heaven by his parents, Nelson S. and Doris Taylor Bishop on October 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Price Bishop; son, Russell M. Bishop (Carolyn) of Powhatan; sister, Dr. Nancy B. Newton (David) of Alabama. Paige was a retired Captain with the Henrico County Fire Dept. and a Chief Bailiff with Middlesex County. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice, as Paige truly loved his fur friends. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Virginia Rusty and Nancy you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Paige was a fine and honorable man, husband, father, brother, and cousin. I was always grateful for his kindness and love from the earliest memories of long past family reunions and holiday dinners to more recent times sharing on social media. I hope you all find solace and peace
Frankie Taylor
October 26, 2020