PAPPAS, Stacy Basis, 44, of City South Prince George, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, James Basis. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Pappas; daughters, Fofie and Vivian Pappas; mother, Frances H. Basis; sister, Alexandra B. Holleman and husband, Todd; nieces, Evie and Ruthie Holleman. Stacy graduated from College of William and Mary and Virginia Commonwealth University, with a degree in Accounting. She was a wonderful and strong mother and found the most joy in raising her two daughters. Stacy's best friend and soulmate was her husband of 23 joyful years. She was proud of her Hellenic identity and volunteered as a teacher in the Saints Constantine and Helen Orthodox Cathedral Greek language program. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 27 (today), at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave., where a Trisagion Prayer Service will begin at 5:30 p.m.. A funeral ceremony will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Reverend Father Nicholas Bacalis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Greek School PTA Scholarship in memory of Stacy B. Pappas, 30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221 or Saint Joseph Catholic School in memory of Stacy B. Pappas, 123 Franklin Street, Petersburg, Va., 23803.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.