HARRISON, Katherine Jett, 94, of Hacks Neck, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2020. She was a member of Fellowship Community Church, Mechanicsville, Va. She served Afton United Methodist Church for 39 years as a Sunday school teacher and 21 years as treasurer. She is survived by two daughters, Kathi Luper (Buck) and Dawn Fisher (C. J.); daughter-in-law, Mary Harrison; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orien Jett and Carrie Jett; her husband, James V. Harrison Sr.; two sons, James "Butch" V. Harrison Jr. and Orie Jett Harrison; four brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Afton United Methodist Church, Ophelia, Va. Interment will follow the service at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Community Church, P.O. Box 2252, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or Afton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 579, Burgess, Va. 22432.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.