ASCARI, Otto Paul, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He suffered a six-year battle with dementia and then succumbed to COVID-19.
Otto will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lois, of 66 years; and his four children, Craig (Jeanne), Paul (Rhetta), Tracey and Robyn. Poppa will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please join us for a 2 p.m. Mass on November 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wounded Warriors
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.