ROWLAND, George Michael, 63, of Chesterfield, passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene Rowland Sr. and Betty Cox Rowland; and sister, Sandra Rowland Loker. He is survived by his brother, Harold Eugene Rowland Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Disputanta; nieces, Kelsey B. Rowland of Henrico and Ryann M. Rowland of Disputanta. Also surviving George are a special aunt, Gloria Robinson of Mechanicville; uncle, Hoover Rowland of Zwolle, La.; numerous cousins, friends and co-workers too many to mention by name. George is also survived by his lifelong friend, Mark Tucker of Chesterfield. George also leaves behind his beloved animals and the memories of all the others he raised throughout his life. They meant the world to him and were his "children." George was born in Petersburg, Virginia and raised in Hopewell, Virginia. He was a 1980 graduate of Hopewell High and a 1984 graduate of Virginia Tech. He retired after a long career with the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, Richmond, Va. George's passions were his love of God and his Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bon Air, Va. George tirelessly volunteered to assist his church community and its members whenever a need arose. He was a brother of the Knights of Columbus and a brother of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. George was also active in politics, serving as campaign manager for several local campaigns and always willing to assist state and national campaigns when asked. George loved all his friends at Zacharias Ganey Health Institute, dining out with friends and family at Firebirds restaurant and his occasional visit to Rosie's to try and win the jackpot. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son, Chester Chapel. A Latin Requiem Mass will be celebrated in his memory at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bon Air, Va. Graveside burial service will be immediately after the Mass at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 828 Buford Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23235 or any charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.