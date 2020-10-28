Menu
Barbara J. Thompson
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1952
DIED
October 23, 2020
THOMPSON, Barbara J., 68, transitioned peacefully to eternal rest on October 23, 2020. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private family funeral service with interment at Roselawn Memory Gardens on Friday, October 30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Senior Connections, 24 East Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23219, to assist with their continued efforts to help older adults maintain independence and quality of life as they age. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Oct
30
Funeral service
PRIVATE
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
They that wait on the Lord shall renew their strenght they shall mount up with wings like eagles. With sympathy. CLEO ANDERSON
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Hall Family
Friend
October 27, 2020
Cassandra J Hall
October 27, 2020
To the family of Sissy, she was so beautiful inside and out. Sissy you will be missed , but what a JOY to know JESUS and be with HIM FOREVER. ❤ AuntT.
Octavia Phillips
Family
October 27, 2020
Sissy was a beautiful person. Prayers to the family. Absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Florence Smith
Friend
October 27, 2020
Barbara was a lovely and lively co-worker in the Randolph-Macon College library. She was always cheerful and kind. Condolences to all the family.
Lynda Wright
Coworker
October 27, 2020
May the Grace of God be ever present for you at this time. Love you all and you will be in my prayers.
Agatha Jackson-Marshall
Friend
October 27, 2020
Sincere sympathy to my cousins during this sad time. I can remember us as children playing together at your great aunt/my cousin Lillie Robertson's house on Sunday afternoons and I never saw Sissy without a smile on her face, even as we became adults. God bless you all and give you comfort.
Darryl Harris Holt
October 27, 2020
My sympathy and love to the family she leaves behind. She was a beautiful kind and spirited childhood friend and relative. Never to be forgotten.
Beverly Ferrell Peltier
Family
October 27, 2020
Our deepest condolences for the loss of your “Sissy”. Keeping you in prayer
Clara James Scott
Friend
October 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy.Sending love to the family.
Benita Jackson
October 27, 2020
Sending love and prayers of strength and peace to all of the family. Such a beautiful woman in every way. God bless you all!!
Jolette A Taylor
October 27, 2020
RIP cousin...4eva n my heart
PATRICIA Phillips
Family
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
October 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one
today and always.
Joyce Clarke
October 27, 2020
My condolences to the family of the Johnson and Thompson family. The last I saw Barbara, she was in church, praising the Lord , talking about how good God has been to her.
Rest in peace Barbara.
Marion Harris
Classmate
October 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person who always greeted you with a big and beautiful smile. Sissy was a unique person with a lively personality. She will be missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace Sissy.....
Antoinette Gordon Davis
October 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Emily and Kim Lee
Kim Lee
Friend
October 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alinza Johnson
Family
October 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest easy now Sissy we will miss your sweet smile and gentle soul....
Bernita Harris
Family
October 27, 2020
I can hear her saying :It is well with my soul.I pray God’s Blessing to her family.
Brenda Jackson
Classmate
October 26, 2020
Thompson and Johnson family, I am so heartbroken for your loss. I will always remember Sissy’s infectious smile and warm, caring heart. May God bring you peace and comfort.
Cornelius Dabney-Varlack
Friend
October 26, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers to the family. God’s many Blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Geneva Johnson Coleman
October 26, 2020
Speaking Peace,Patience,Understanding,Wisdom and Love over the Johnson family;IN JESUS NAME! Love you All. God is with you!
Corey Pryor
October 26, 2020
Pamela Franklin McBride
October 26, 2020
Always Smiling always loving. Forever you will be in my ❤ ....
Rochelle Thomas
Family
October 26, 2020
Ken, Kevin and family.
I was so sorry to hear about Ms. Barbara. She was always sweet and kind with a wonderful, loving spirit. Whenever we'd see each other she greeted me with a hug, smile and conversation.
My thoughts and prayers are with you'll during this difficult time.
Kendra Harris-Coles
Friend
October 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Cathy Harris
Friend
October 26, 2020
R.I.P. Barbara.
Pam Sopall
Friend
October 26, 2020
What a beautiful Spirit, Barbara's smile would light up the space she entered. She was very supportive of the Voices of Hope Gospel group especially when twin brother "Bubba" was our musician. Sissy will be greatly missed, but never forgotten through her family she has left a legacy. May God be pleased with her return to Him.
Regina, Sis, Dorothy, & Faye (Voices of Hope Gospel group)
Regina X Edwards
Friend
October 26, 2020
Deepest sympathy going out to the family.. May God continue to bless you and your family
Edward Watkins
Friend
October 26, 2020
Bertha & Mitchell Waller
October 26, 2020
I’m glad I had the chance to spend a day with Barbara (Sissy) in, of all places, driving school. I guess we’d both been driving a bit fast around the same time and spent a very rainy Saturday learning to drive again. She made the class bearable. I was happy to have her and her sense of humor to help get through that day. Gayle and I would like to give our sincerest condolences to Bubba, Carolyn and all of Sissy’s family. RIP “Classmate”
Greg Wyatt
Friend
October 26, 2020
To the Thompson and Johnson family:
May the God of all comfort surround you during this time. May the precious memories sustain you now and in the coming days.
Joyce Smith
Friend
October 26, 2020
Estelle Coles
Friend
October 25, 2020
To her children and siblings:
May the precious memories be of comfort to you today, tomorrow and always.
She had a beautiful smile and was loved by her family and many friends. God bless you.
Robert and Dorothy Green Brooks
Friend
October 25, 2020
To the families of Sissy, we were so saddened to learn of her death. Please accept our heart felt condolences. May God be with you during this difficult time & comfort you as only He can.
Sandra Winston
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
To the Thompson/Johnson family: My sincere condolences - a beautiful soul is now at rest. I pray God's continued blessings on this family.
Eunice Wyatt Jones
October 25, 2020
To the Thompson,Johnson & Phillip Family,
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Sissy, but know that she
touched the Hem of Jesus 's Garment and she is healed. No pain ,no sorrow.
We all love her,but GOD loves her best.
Wallace & Shirley DeBorous
October 25, 2020
We were very sadden to hear of sissy’s passing.may God continue to strength & bless the family with his never ending love.
Mary& Ralph Anderson
Family
October 25, 2020
To the Johnson and Thompson Family,
I was saddened to hear about the passing of your mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend...Sissy! You will be truly missed by all. I have never seen you without that beautiful smile on your face. God makes no mistakes and I know that you are in a better place! Condolences and prayers to the family. May you rest in paradise.

Love,
Jackye Minor
Jacquelyn Minor
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
stevenson & phyllis lewis
Friend
October 24, 2020