To the Johnson and Thompson Family,

I was saddened to hear about the passing of your mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend...Sissy! You will be truly missed by all. I have never seen you without that beautiful smile on your face. God makes no mistakes and I know that you are in a better place! Condolences and prayers to the family. May you rest in paradise.



Love,

Jackye Minor

Jacquelyn Minor Friend October 24, 2020