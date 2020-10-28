DOSWELL, Roberta "Robbie" Carter, passed away in Richmond on October 20, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Richmond, to the late William Everett and Adele King Carter; and was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, J. William "Billy" Doswell. She is survived by three sons, John Cabell (Mary), William Carter (Jeffrey Jacobs) and James King; as well as her six adored and adoring granddaughters, Lindsay Doswell Forston (Will), Catherine "Katie" Doswell Born (Andrew), Cabell Doswell, Meredith Doswell, Alison "Ali" Doswell and Elizabeth "Liza" Doswell; and three great-granddaughters, Robbie and Hadley Forston and Carter Born. Robbie was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Mary Washington College. She was a loving and patient wife and mother, and doted on her granddaughters and great-granddaughters, who knew her affectionately as "Mimi." Robbie was also a devoted and attentive friend to many. She was an enthusiastic sailor and avid golfer who was proud of her hole-in-one. Along with her beloved Billy, Robbie was an ardent supporter of their granddaughters' athletic teams at St. Catherine's School and their colleges. Many of her most cherished moments were spent traveling with family or enjoying time on the banks of the Potomac and the Corrotoman Rivers. She was always gracious with a gentle and whimsical sense of humor, and had a calming yet reassuring voice. Robbie was independent, had a sense of mischief and was forever ready for an adventure. She lived her long life with a warm and caring heart and an open mind, and took a sincere interest in the well-being of people of all walks of life. The family is grateful for the loving support of The Very Rev. Judy Davis and the devoted and compassionate caregivers, Jennifer, Stephanie, Janet, Danise, Sabine and Jean. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Emmanuel Brook Hill Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.