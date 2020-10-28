DONALDSON, Carol Teresa, 59, of New Kent, Virginia beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend, departed this life on October 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Nathaniel Brock Donaldson; her parents, Francis and Steve Cosby; her sister, Shirley Crostic (Curtis); and her brother, David Cosby. Carol is survived by her husband, Terry Donaldson; her siblings, Stephanie Stewart (Tom), Wayne Cosby (Laverne), Barbara Wells (Wayne), Mary Elaine Cosby and Samuel Cosby (Christine); eight nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews and a host of beloved family members and friends. Carol made her career with the Virginia Department of Taxation for 40 years but cherished her son, Nathaniel, as her greatest accomplishment. Nate was the center of her world and after his passing, she and Terry dedicated much of their time to honoring Nate's legacy. She will be in our hearts forever. The family will hold a memorial service at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020. Graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.