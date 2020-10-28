Menu
Alton Avey Hague
HAGUE, Alton Avey, 85, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1935, in Amelia County, Va., to the late Lewis H. and Mary Utley Hague and had three brothers. Alton was employed over the years by E.S. Hague - Contractor, M & M Wrecking Co. and Capital Medical Center. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Easter Hague; and his brother-in-law, Albert M. Easter Jr. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, in Washington Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
