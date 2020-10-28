CARNELL, Richard "Ricky" Harold, Jr., 52, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Richard Carnell. He is survived by his sisters, Deborah Doss Knight and Susie Farnelli and her husband, Mark; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Ricky never met a stranger and loved all. Ricky was an avid NASCAR fan as well as a Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved to watch football, dance, socialize and he loved all holidays. He will always be loved, never forgotten and always missed. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.