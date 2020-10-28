Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances A. Hawk Thurston
THURSTON, Frances A. Hawk, 97, of Columbia, Va., went to be with the Heavenly Father on October 25, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1923, to the late Frank and Berta Hawk. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles A. Thurston. She is survived by four children, Shirley Blevins (Jimmy), Mildred Taylor, Lois Salmon and Howard Thurston (Linda). She is also survived by many other family and friends. Frances was a school bus driver for Goochland County for many years, a cafeteria worker at Goochland Elementary School and Goochland High School before then retiring from the Department of Corrections. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.