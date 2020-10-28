THURSTON, Frances A. Hawk, 97, of Columbia, Va., went to be with the Heavenly Father on October 25, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1923, to the late Frank and Berta Hawk. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles A. Thurston. She is survived by four children, Shirley Blevins (Jimmy), Mildred Taylor, Lois Salmon and Howard Thurston (Linda). She is also survived by many other family and friends. Frances was a school bus driver for Goochland County for many years, a cafeteria worker at Goochland Elementary School and Goochland High School before then retiring from the Department of Corrections. Services will be private due to COVID-19. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2020.