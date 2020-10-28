HOLLIDAY, Archie Cade, 90, of Midlothian, passed away on October 20, 2020, surrounded by his daughters. He was born in Newport News, Virginia, on July 30, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents, Liza Love Green Holliday and Leamon Roy Holliday Sr.; his beloved wife of 65 years, Evalyn Genevieve Scott Holliday; the brothers who nurtured him following their mother's untimely death, Leamon Roy Holliday Jr. and Hardy Wilson Holliday; and by half-brother, Morriss Leamon Holliday. Cade is survived by daughters, Emily (Steven) Skaar, Chesterfield, Alisa (Stephen) Moore, Wytheville and Jane (John) Wilson, Richmond; granddaughters, Kristen (Calvin) Martin, Genevieve (Jamie) Ritter, Lindsay Walker, Stephanie (Jon) Regrut and Natalie Walker; great-grandchildren, Calvin II, Emily and Esmae Martin, Cade and Evalyn Ritter and Lily and Adelaide Regrut; and the stepchildren and grandchildren of Jane Wilson.



Cade graduated from Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Va., then earned a degree in Dairy Science from Virginia Tech in 1953. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Cade moved his family to Richmond, where he joined Sealtest Dairy as a quality control superintendent. In 1959 he accepted a position as Dairy Inspector for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and the family moved to Midlothian. He served the Department for 31 years, retiring as the Director of the Division of Dairy and Foods. A 30-year member of the International Association of Food Protection, he served on their board for eight years becoming president in 1984 to '85. From 1985 to '86, he was president of the National Association of Dairy Regulatory Officials.



Cade embodied the motto of his beloved Virginia Tech, "Ut Prosim," That I May Serve. He was an active member of the Midlothian Ruritan Club for over 50 years, where he managed Christmas tree sales, prepared many a Brunswick stew and enjoyed organizing and often personally awarding Ruritan Citizenship awards to graduating fifth-graders in Midlothian area schools. He held various offices at the club, district and national levels including, District Governor and National Director. For his service, he was honored with Lifetime Membership in the Midlothian Ruritans and was named a Tom Downing Fellow of the Ruritan National Foundation.



A member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church since 1959, Cade actively participated in all facets of church life, including serving as Sunday school Superintendent, Administrative Board member, chair of various committees, pitcher for the softball team, office volunteer and perhaps most memorably, by lending his beautiful bass voice to the choir for more than 50 years.



A life-long learner, Cade loved music, history and nature—especially birds. The avian life of Midlothian will hold a private service in his memory. Squirrels, for this one time only, are welcome to attend. He led Evalyn and their daughters on camping trips throughout the country, fostering a love of the outdoors in his daughters and granddaughters. He and Evalyn traveled extensively in their RV after retirement. They attended most Hokie home football games for over 35 years. As many will attest, he made the best peanut brittle on earth.



Even when dementia limited him, he sought ways to serve those around him. At his retirement community, he was well known for opening doors for fellow residents, carrying items for others on his rollator and entertaining all with his ever-present wit. The family is grateful for all the caregivers who helped them support their Daddy over these last years.



Due to the pandemic, a private burial service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Archie Cade Holliday Fund at Ruritan National Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, Va. 24084; or to Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 1100 Mt. Pisgah Drive, Midlothian, Va. 23113. Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, is handling the arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.