Lindsay Erin Osborne
OSBORNE, Lindsay Erin, of Rockville, went to be with her grandparents on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Lindsay is survived by her mother, Carol; father, Richard; brother, Taft (Jacqueline); nephew, Samuel; niece, Sophia; uncles, David and Jim; aunts, Kay, Sherry and Becky; cousins, Colin and Lisa (Josh); and a very special friend, Morgan. Lindsay was preceded in death by her loving uncle, Harold. A celebration of Lindsay's life will be held in June for her birthday. Family and friends can meet on the banks of the Potomac River for a fossil and shark's tooth hunt. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Lindsay recently lost her four-legged companion, Honey; and is survived by her two mischievous cats, Kia and Lou. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FLAG.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
Our deepest condolences to Lindsay´s family and loved ones. She had a beautiful soul and her smile could light up a room. We enjoyed the times that she was in our presence. May peace be hers!
Judy and Don Little
October 27, 2020