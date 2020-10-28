BEAZLEY, Audrey Virginia Woolard, 87, passed away October 21, 2020. Audrey was born May 12, 1933, in Richmond, Va., to the late Irene Perkins and Joseph W. Woolard II. Her brother, Joseph W. Woolard III; and grandson, Christopher Beazley preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Donnie W. Beazley (Carol), Terri B. Flagg (Bryan), Michael G. Beazley (Kim) and Kathi B. Thomasson (Tommy); her grandchildren, Justin Flagg (Bonnie), Travis Beazley, Austin Powell (Jeff), Courtney Strickland-Wright (Stephen), Joshua Beazley, Jonathan Flagg (Taylor) and Steven Beazley; and her great-grandchildren, Richie, Aedan, Hazleigh, Walton, Beazley, Parker, Gavin, Jack and Bolden. Audrey worked for First Virginia Bank for 25 years and retired in 2003. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Ashland. A private service and burial will be held in the church's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad at 203 Duncan St., Ashland, Va. 23005.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.