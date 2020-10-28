BROOKS, Margie E., of Chesterfield, passed on October 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda M. Washington (Tam) of Richmond; granddaughter, Nsombi Drew (Jeromy) of Dacula, Ga.; brothers, George A. Miles Jr. of Chesterfield and James C. Miles Sr. of Richmond; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held 11 a.m. October 29, 2020, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 8150 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. Rev. Dr. R. Neal Siler, pastor, eulogist. The interment will be in Mt. Minnis Memorial Park, South Chesterfield, Va. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.