Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean McClary Collier
COLLIER, Jean McClary, 80, of Tennessee, formerly of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020. She is survived by her son, David G. Collier; and her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Percy G. Collier Jr.; and parents, Bayard and Marie McClary. Jean graduated from Union High School, Monroe County, West Virginia and later attended Montreat College before moving to Richmond. She worked for Presbyterian Board of Christian Education for 13 years and then she went on to work for Chesterfield County Schools, YMCA Preschool and medical offices part-time while she stayed home to raise her son. She later went on to work for Crestwood Presbyterian Church for 22 years before retiring. Jean was a longtime member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and was devoted in her faith. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7500 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, with her funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Southminster Church, 7500 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tenn. 37203.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 28, 2020