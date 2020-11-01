WALKER, Arthur Richard, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife, Jane Walker; and daughter, Erin Walker-Rutherford. He is survived by the love of his life, Jane; daughter, Erin; son-in-law, Joe; and three dear grandchildren, Samson, Isabelle and Magnus.
Art was born in Baltimore, Md., to Arthur and Loretta Walker. Art grew up playing baseball and enjoying time with family.
Art had a lifelong love of photography, history, the Rocky Mountains and his family, especially wife, Jane and daughter, Erin. His Dad jokes, peaceful smile, frequent cards with newspaper clippings and knack for gracious presence with everyone he met will be missed.
Art dedicated his life to helping others. After graduating from Frostburg University, Towson University and Medical College of Virginia/VCU, he served in various roles at Goodwill of Denver, Colorado Division of Rehabilitation, Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Riverside Rehabilitation Institute, MCV Hospital Neurosciences Center, the Kidney Foundation of Virginia and New York Life Insurance long term care agent.
While at Cumberland Hospital, Art teamed with therapists and horse enthusiasts to begin a therapeutic riding center in an old horse barn on the property. Art remained a devoted advocate for the continuation of the facility which is now DreamCatchers Therapeutic Riding Center in Toano, Va.
Art's family is requesting donations in lieu of flowers to be made to continue DreamCatchers' mission. Please make a check out to Williamsburg Community Foundation, 1323 Jamestown Road, Suite 103, Williamsburg, Va. 23185. Write in the memo line on check "IMO Art Walker and the the John Walker memorial fund." Or you can give online to the John Walker Memorial Fund at Williamsburgcommunityfoundation.org
, note "IMO Art Walker" to designate your gift.
Family and friends will host private memorial ceremonies in Maryland and Colorado following cremation.
Art's family appreciates all the love and support during this season. And we know Art would want you all to know how much he loved you all, hope you follow sound medical advice and VOTE.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.