Virginia Harris Gregory
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1925
DIED
October 21, 2020
GREGORY, Virginia Harris, 94, of Caroline County, departed this life October 21, 2020. Surviving are four children, Gloria Chappell, Gordon Gregory (Elaine), Ronald Gregory (Ann) and Carol Brown (Charles); 10 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Deacon Curtis Harris Sr.; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Gregory (Veronica); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 31, 12 p.m. at First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 18014 Dawn Blvd., Hanover, Va. 23069. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 N. WASHINGTON HIGHWAY , Ashland, VA 23005
Oct
31
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
18014 Dawn Blvd, Hanover, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
October 29, 2020
So sorry for your lost. Just remember she Is at peace.
Mr. .Mrs Darrell DAVENPORT
Family
October 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Sandra Banks
October 26, 2020
Praying for you and your family sorry for your loss
Carolyn Robinson
Friend
October 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gwen & Floyd Robinson
Friend
October 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Michael ,Delores,Minnie,Chris ,lamont Gregory
Michael Gregory
Family
October 24, 2020
To my Aunt Virgina I will miss talking to you and looking at our soap opera and talking about them together. Now when I come home I will check on your children just like I check on you every time I came home .Love You WITH ALL MY HEART❤
Eveline ( Puddin) Terrell
Family
October 23, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Virginia. My sincere condolences to Carol, Gloria, Ronald, Gordon and family. The loss of a parent is never easy but knowing that you were blessed to have her for so many years.
Rhonda Scott
Family
October 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. May the life she lived speak for her. She was a sweet loving, caring and compassionate person who exemplified love! Rest in Peace Aunt Virginia and I will miss from bringing your favorite niece Pudding to see you!
Cathy Harris
Family
October 22, 2020