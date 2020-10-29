GREGORY, Virginia Harris, 94, of Caroline County, departed this life October 21, 2020. Surviving are four children, Gloria Chappell, Gordon Gregory (Elaine), Ronald Gregory (Ann) and Carol Brown (Charles); 10 grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Deacon Curtis Harris Sr.; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Gregory (Veronica); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 31, 12 p.m. at First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 18014 Dawn Blvd., Hanover, Va. 23069. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.