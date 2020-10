KERSEY, Stoney H., departed this life October 23, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Stoney and Wesley; daughter, Karen; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.