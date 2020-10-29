DYER, Robert Gerard, 67, of Glen Allen, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bob was the son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy M. Dyer. He is survived by Gigi, his loving wife of 42 years; and his adored daughters, Kelly Dyer and Kaitlin McMunn (Ben). He was a beloved husband, devoted father and loyal friend to many. He will be missed beyond measure, but cherished memories will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen. A Mass of Christian burial and inurnment will follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.