Robert Gerard Dyer
DYER, Robert Gerard, 67, of Glen Allen, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Bob was the son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy M. Dyer. He is survived by Gigi, his loving wife of 42 years; and his adored daughters, Kelly Dyer and Kaitlin McMunn (Ben). He was a beloved husband, devoted father and loyal friend to many. He will be missed beyond measure, but cherished memories will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 31, at 9 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen. A Mass of Christian burial and inurnment will follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael Catholic Church
Duff was a great guy and a good friend. Always willing to lend an ear and share a good story. One of those people you are glad you met, and hope to run into. GiGi he always had a big smile on, whenever you were around. Congratulations on 42 years and two wonderful children. Be safe be happy and be good to yourselves, that´s what Duff would want. Peace Murph.
Jim Murphy (Oneonta Friend)
October 28, 2020