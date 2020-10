WORSLEY, Mrs. Cecilia L., On October 20 2020, Cecilia Lafaye Worsley passed away at the age of 61. Cecilia is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eugene; and their children, Anthony, Laron and Shameka; daughters-in-law, Nikki and Rosie; six grandchildren, Laron, Lauren, Autumn, Nintieka, Diamond and Aria Hopkins; her mother, Nancy Canada; and brother, Charles Canada.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.