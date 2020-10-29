SMITH, James "Jay" Howard, III, 53, of Charles City, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. Jay was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School, Class of 1985, and the owner of Smith Plumbing Service and Repair for over 20 years. He dearly loved spending time with family and friends. Jay enjoyed life to the fullest and could be found hunting, fishing or attending auctions in his free time. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jamie" H. Smith Jr. and Patricia S. Blankenship; paternal grandparents, James Howard Smith Sr. and Alice Smith Kirk; maternal grandparents, Rufus and Thelma Ann Stringfield. He is survived by his son, James "Boo" Smith IV; daughter, Elaina Kuper; wife, Theresa Smith; three sisters, Sylvia Blankenship, Sandy Spillwell and Sheila Allmond; one brother, Joey Blankenship; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.