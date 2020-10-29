BROOKS, Jane Louise Maggard, died on October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Brooks; parents, Earl and Nellie Maggard; brother, LeRoy Maggard; and sister, Shirley Fritz. She is survived by brothers, Warren Maggard (Ruth), Tim Maggard (Vicky), Pauline Ball, Trula Bolling (Rodney), Linda Holcolm; daughter, Pam Karabaich (Tony); and son, Chris Brooks (Leigh); grandson, Aidan Karabaich; granddaughters, Alina Betts (Matt), Sasha Russell (Gene), Camille Karabaich and Channing Brooks; great-grandchildren, Myla and Margot Russell and Sullivan Betts. Jane was born and grew up in Wise County, Virginia. After graduating from Pound High School in 1958, she moved to Richmond. She met her husband Richard Brooks and married in 1962. Jane worked numerous jobs in Richmond starting with the Department of Motor Vehicles. She later worked for a local construction company, as a school secretary and finally as a realtor. Jane was a longtime member of the Valentine Women's Club and Women in Construction.



Jane will be missed by family and friends. A favorite memory of her children is the way Jane's sugary southern drawl came out whenever she spoke on the phone with her family back in the mountains. A family graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va., at noon on Monday, November 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.