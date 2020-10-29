Menu
HARPER, N. Elleen L., 102, of Chesapeake, departed this life October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Harper Sr.; parents, James H. and Nannie B. Lomax; sisters, Gladys H. Potts, Ernestine G. Brown and Katie L. Stith. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted sons, Willie C. Marlins (Mary) of Suffolk, James L. Harper (Kay) of Prince George and Charles H. Harper Jr. (Zina) of Richmond; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Harper was a 40-year retiree from Chesapeake Public Schools, where she taught at Bell's Mill, Central Elementary and Deep Creek Elementary. She also taught in Prince George, Dinwiddie and Emporia, Va. Remains rest at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, Va., where public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Divine Baptist Church, 2917 Old Galberry Road, Chesapeake, Va. Interment Monday, November 2, in Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
