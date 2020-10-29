FRENCH, Cheryl Lynn, 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Cheri graduated from Haverling Central School in Bath, N.Y. in 1979 and from VCU in 1983. She worked for the Virginia State Attorney General and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Cheri loved history as well as to read. She is survived by her mother, Victoria Milton (Richard); brother, Robert M. French (Donna); sister, Laurale "Missy" Migliore; nieces, Bethany Migliore and Kristin Campbell; nephews, Bryan Migliore and Tyler French; great-nephews, Colton Campbell, Elijah Campbell and Lochlan Mcnett; and great-niece, Berkley Campbell. Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Robert W. French. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be at inmemof.org/cheryl-french
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.