SHEFFIELD, Floyd V., Jr., "Flute," "Pops," 84, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Colonial Heights on August 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Floyd V. Sheffield Sr. and Dorothy B. Sheffield. Floyd was a member of the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene. He was a United States Army veteran and was a retired Engineer Technician at Fort Lee. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #882 and the Petersburg American Legion Post #2. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed photography, history and baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara T. Sheffield; daughter, Vickie Corley (Eddie); sons, Wilbur E. Sheffield (Kendahl) and Brad A. Sheffield (Brandie); adopted daughter, Tammy Gaul (Jeff); grandchildren, Kristen and Caitlin Corson and James Benson and Erin A. Sheffield; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Harrison; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene, 601 E. Ellerslie Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Mike Lamphire officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene, Building Fund.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.