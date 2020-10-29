WOODS, Melinda Gail, 54, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private service will be held on Friday, and burial will be in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mt. Gilead FGIM, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Melinda Gail Woods Missionary Fund, Bethlehem Bible College, C/O MGW Missionary Fund, 1578 Golfside Ave. N.W., Roanoke, Va. 24017. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.