CLINE, John Ross, left his worldly journey to begin his Heavenly walk October 27, 2020. His fearless, yet full-hearted life was left behind along with his wife, Rosalee Chappell Cline; his daughter, Sabrina Minter (Gill); grandchildren, Audrey and Colton; stepdaughters, Lindsey Congable (Jeff) and Elizabeth; and brother, Lee Cline.



Born on November 24, 1947 in Petersburg, West Virginia, John was raised in Harrisonburg, Virginia by two loving parents, Ross and Kathleen "Kitty" Cline.



John graduated from Harrisonburg High at the top of his class and excelled in several sports there. He entered the Department of Chemical Engineering at University of Virginia. He went on to work for Esso Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 1983, he returned to Virginia where he would work for PEPCO in Washington, D.C. He eventually moved to Hanover, Virginia and made it his home. He continued his lifelong passion for learning by earning a law degree at the University of Richmond. He had a fulfilling career as an environmental laywer at a prominent firm in Richmond before forming his own practice.



His love of learning was second to his love of family. While he always referred to "his four girls," his commitment and love for his wife, Rosalee was palpable. Their 22-year marriage was rooted in love, dedication and true friendship.



Throughout his life, being a father was a role that John was most proud of. The sacrifices he willingly made as a single parent to his daughter, Sabrina, show his truly unconditional love. This love was felt through his grandchildren, Audrey and Colton, who will always remember their grandfather as kind, generous and giving the best hugs.



He was a private man, which is what made those close to him truly cherish the openness with which he shared his heart, his advice and his relentless love. His other loves included the New York Yankees, a passion for cars, traveling in the Southwest and watching soccer.



John's dedication to the people he loved continued through his church family at Messiah Lutheran in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He was an influential council member, one who never hesitated to lend a hand or use his voice, notably with his church signs on the corner of Meadowbridge Road.



His strength and determination were what made his short and aggressive illness such a shock, but it reminded his family of the vital importance of awareness for pancreatic cancer.



The verse that John held onto during his month-long battle with cancer was 2 Corinthians 5:7- "For we live by faith, not by sight."



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31.



In lieu of flowers, John and his family have requested donations to be made to Messiah Lutheran church, to continue to support the congregation that was able to give him the faith to walk blindly yet bravely into the next chapter of his life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.