KEEN, Anita Spainhour, 91, passed away at Nova Springs Assisted Living in Finksburg, Md., on October 18, 2020, with her daughters at her side.



She was born in Colonial Heights on October 1, 1929, the daughter of Eustace and Willis Stewart. She married James D. Spainhour in 1950 (deceased 1971) and was remarried to Charles M. Keen in 1983 (deceased 2002). She was a housewife and secretary.



Anita belonged to the Chester United Methodist Church and the Chester Women's Club. She loved reading, sports and animals.



Anita had two daughters, Sharon Spainhour Booker (Joseph) and Libby Spainhour Wilson (Thomas); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by brother-in-law, Harold R. Spainhour of Charlottesville, Va.



Anita will be buried in Blandford Church cemetery, Petersburg, with a memorial service later. Please send any memorials to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown, Md. 21136.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.