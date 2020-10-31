Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anita Spainhour Keen
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
KEEN, Anita Spainhour, 91, passed away at Nova Springs Assisted Living in Finksburg, Md., on October 18, 2020, with her daughters at her side.

She was born in Colonial Heights on October 1, 1929, the daughter of Eustace and Willis Stewart. She married James D. Spainhour in 1950 (deceased 1971) and was remarried to Charles M. Keen in 1983 (deceased 2002). She was a housewife and secretary.

Anita belonged to the Chester United Methodist Church and the Chester Women's Club. She loved reading, sports and animals.

Anita had two daughters, Sharon Spainhour Booker (Joseph) and Libby Spainhour Wilson (Thomas); eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is survived by brother-in-law, Harold R. Spainhour of Charlottesville, Va.

Anita will be buried in Blandford Church cemetery, Petersburg, with a memorial service later. Please send any memorials to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown, Md. 21136.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.