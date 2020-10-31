Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlotte Furry "Faye" Watts
WATTS, Mrs. Charlotte "Faye" Furry, of Chester, Va., and previously from Clifton Forge, Va., departed her earthly body on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. Faye is survived by her daughter, Maria Pullen Kwarta (Allen) of Chesterfield; sisters, Maye Vess, Alice Mason, Edith Wright; and brother, Wallace Dennison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a safer time. In honor of her memory, please wear your masks to protect others.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Maria, I'm so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Scott DeBolt
October 29, 2020