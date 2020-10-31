WATTS, Mrs. Charlotte "Faye" Furry, of Chester, Va., and previously from Clifton Forge, Va., departed her earthly body on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. Faye is survived by her daughter, Maria Pullen Kwarta (Allen) of Chesterfield; sisters, Maye Vess, Alice Mason, Edith Wright; and brother, Wallace Dennison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a safer time. In honor of her memory, please wear your masks to protect others.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.